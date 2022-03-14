Honouring female bikers who have broken the stereotype

New Delhi, March 14 Rosewalk, a luxury hospital for women has launched an initiative to recognise the incredible contribution of some women who are skilled at riding bicycles. Rosewalk launched its latest campaign, ##BeAnExtraordinari #BREAKTHEBIAS, in response to this initiative and to support female bikers. The bike ride began on March 13 from Rosewalk to various parts of Delhi.

Recognizing these women's unwavering spirit, Rosewalk invited all female bikers to be a part of the change. This initiative provided them with a platform on which they were applauded for breaking the stereotype and sharing their biking experience with the entire country.

Rosewalk, through this initiative, honours female bikers who have broken the stereotype that riding a bike was only for men. This initiative by one of the best women's hospitals will allow them to conquer the roads.

It costs nothing to participate in Rosewalk's initiative. One can simply join the women-led initiative and participate in the convoy to become a part of this campaign.

(This article is website exclusive and cannot be reproduced without the permission of life)

life can be contacted at life@.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor