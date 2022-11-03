Hothur Shadab Wahan wins big with Ara Lumiere getting honoured at CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards

Hothur Shadab Wahab is a renowned name in the Indian entrepreneurial world and while he has achieved tremendous success for himself by being a business tycoon, he has also served the society with his charitable initiatives that aim to empower women, acid attack and burn victim survivors and many more such people who have been ostracised by the society.

One of his initiatives that works on the motto of celebrating living is Ara Lumiere, a fashion brand that is working towards empowering acid attack and burn victim survivors. The brand gives such people employment opportunities, giving them a chance to hone and showcase their skills through hand crafted apparel and much more.

Brought together by Hothur Foundation, this season proved to be unlike any other for Ara Lumiere as they staged a presentation at Milan Fashion Week, putting into action their work towards expression and resilience. On a proud note towards representation, Ara Lumiere won big taking home a globally prestigious award for the brand and its work at CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022.

The honour proves to be a big step towards empowering the survivors as it will accelerate the process to bring awareness towards the foundation and its cause. What created a lasting and unforgettable impact was when the survivors joined hands together on stage in Milano, Italy to accept this accomplishment, and through that, inspired many through their work and dedication towards life and everything that comes in between.