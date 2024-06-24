How Daily Consumption of Curd Can Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol comes in two types (Bad Cholesterol). LDL, or bad cholesterol, is detrimental to health. Bad cholesterol, also known as lipoprotein (Health Tips), can clog nerves due to high levels in the bloodstream, resulting in circulation blockages (Curd). This elevation also heightens the risk of heart disease. Hence, dietary attention is crucial to managing bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

By nurturing proper eating habits, you can decrease blood cholesterol levels. Incorporating curd into your diet can help regulate cholesterol levels. To manage bad cholesterol, combine something with curd and consume it. This practice aids in diminishing bad cholesterol levels in the bloodstream (Having a daily bowl of curd can lower bad cholesterol).

No yogurt at home? Create spongy dhokla without baking soda using a cup of besan; Dhokla is ready in 15 minutes.

Mix isabgol with curd.

The Health Site states, 'Mixing a bit of isabgol with yogurt and consuming it can decrease bad cholesterol levels in the body. Isabgol is rich in fiber, which effectively reduces toxins in the body, lowers cholesterol levels, and enhances blood circulation. To achieve this, blend half a teaspoon of Isabgol with a bowl of curd during lunch. Consume it without sugar. This practice will be highly beneficial.

Do you also make 'this' mistake before adding dal to your cooking? Do you forget to soak the dal before cooking...

Curd and jaggery.

To lower bad cholesterol levels, you can consume jaggery mixed with curd. Jaggery, rich in iron, enhances blood circulation and reduces bad cholesterol. It is considered excellent for overall heart health. Additionally, curd and jaggery are effective in maintaining body warmth.