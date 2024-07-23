How Mood Impacts Your Food Intake and Digestive Health

The food we eat throughout the day plays a crucial role in our physical health and also significantly affects our mental well-being and moods. Therefore, it is important to be in a good mood while eating, as our emotional state can influence both our enjoyment of food and its impact on our digestion.

Sometimes, we may eat without paying full attention to our food, or we may be in a negative mood, such as anger, irritation, or stress, while eating. These negative emotions can have various effects on our food intake and digestive system. Dr. Shilpa Arora highlights this in a recent video on Instagram, explaining the relationship between mood and food.

Dr. Arora emphasizes that a balanced diet, which includes proper amounts of fiber, protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, is essential for maintaining good health. However, to fully benefit from these nutrients, one must be calm and happy while eating. If you are eating while angry, irritated, or stressed, your body may have difficulty digesting the food and absorbing the nutrients effectively. This can lead to various stomach-related issues.

In her video, Dr. Arora advises that it is important to set aside any negative emotions and focus on eating happily. This approach allows your body to better digest and utilize the nutrients from your food, promoting overall well-being. Avoid distractions such as looking at your phone while eating, as these can further complicate digestion and detract from the enjoyment of your meal.