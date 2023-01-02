How to preserve metal decor at home

New Delhi, Jan 2 Most of us, at some point or the other, have been bestowed with generationally preserved keepsakes. Whether it be a rustic wooden photo frame, silver plated dinner set, handcrafted cast iron mirror, or metallic showpieces and collectibles; it is hard to let go of certain exclusive elements, especially if they are a part of our home. These are the objects you want to handle with utmost care.

What better time than the holiday season to get these decor items out to prep the house for the festivities? We all know the power these decor pieces hold when it comes to elevating the appearance of any space. But no matter how excellent the quality of the decor item is, it can't always endure the changing weather conditions and rising levels of indoor pollution. This is especially true with metallic decor pieces and accessories that hold exceptional longevity but often get enveloped with rust and scrapes.

The silver lining is that Palash Agrawal, Founder, and Chief Design Officer of Vedas Exports shares several ways you can maintain and protect your metal art from wearing down so that you can enjoy them for years to come while ensuring they are as close to their original state as possible.

Powder Coat your Metal Figurines

The powder coating technique has efficiently substituted the traditional painting method. This is because powder-coated finishes are thicker, more durable, and more challenging than their conventional counterparts. Powder coating involves layering the metal art with a well-cured dry pigment powder, which is applied with the help of a powder coating gun. Once the product is powder coated, you can expose it to heat to improve its longevity.If you apply a layer of primer first

