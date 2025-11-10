How to Stop Refrigerator Water Leakage Without a Technician

A refrigerator is an essential part of every household, but over time, it may start showing some issues. One of the most common problems is water leakage. This should never be ignored, as it indicates a disturbance in the internal drainage system. Usually, refrigerators have a drain hole through which excess water flows into a tray placed at the bottom. When this pathway is blocked, cracked, or obstructed, leakage occurs. Sometimes the fridge is placed too close to the wall, restricting air circulation and causing improper drainage. Understanding the root cause can help you fix the issue at home without calling a technician.

Also Read: National Security Tightened as Pakistani Terror Cells Plan Strikes on Delhi and Other Sensitive Locations

1. Blocked Drain Hole

The drain hole carries excess water to the drip tray. If food particles or dirt block this hole, water begins accumulating inside and eventually leaks outside. Use a thin wire or small brush to remove debris and then pour warm water to clear the passage.

2. Damaged or Overflowing Drip Tray

The tray below the fridge collects condensed water. If it becomes cracked, broken, or too full, it will start leaking. Check the tray regularly, empty it if needed, and replace it if damaged.

3. Incorrect Placement of Refrigerator

Placing the fridge directly against the wall restricts airflow and disrupts natural drainage. Always leave a few inches of space behind and around the refrigerator to allow proper ventilation.

4. Always Switch Off the Refrigerator Before Cleaning

Before starting any cleaning or repair, turn off the power supply. This ensures safety and prevents electrical hazards.

5. Maintain Proper Air Circulation

Good airflow around the refrigerator helps its system work efficiently and reduces leakage issues. Keeping some space around it ensures both water and air move freely.