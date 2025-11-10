National Security Tightened as Pakistani Terror Cells Plan Strikes on Delhi and Other Sensitive Locations

A major plot by terrorist organizations based in Pakistan to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack on the country has been uncovered. Two doctors have been arrested, and a significant revelation has come to light about Hafiz Saeed, the terrorist leader based in Pakistan. As a result, security agencies have gone on high alert and further action has begun.

In Operation Sindoor, an attack by India on Pakistani terrorist bases had killed Hafiz’s entire family. Seeking revenge, Hafiz decided to use Bangladesh rather than Pakistan. Intelligence indicates that ISI and officers of the Pakistani military have been traveling to and from Bangladesh repeatedly. With their help, Hafiz is planning to use Bangladesh as a launch pad for terrorist attacks.

At a rally in Khairpur Tamewali, Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah Saif openly stated that Hafiz Saeed was preparing to make Bangladesh a new launch pad to attack India. Subsequent investigations revealed that Saeed had sent a trusted associate to Bangladesh, and that this associate has been radicalizing local youth by inciting them to “jihad” and providing them with terrorist training, confidential intelligence agencies have learned.

This large operation has made national security agencies even more vigilant, and security has been increased at sensitive locations across the country. A shocking disclosure has emerged from police interrogation of the two arrested doctors. These two detained doctors had identified sensitive targets in Delhi, Saharanpur and Kashmir. They had conducted reconnaissance of the Azadpur mandi in Delhi. In addition, the terrorists had plotted a serious conspiracy to blow up the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), one of the country’s major organizations.