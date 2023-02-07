Ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine.

Here are some ideas to make your Valentine's Day extraordinary, no matter the venue:

Have an indoor picnic:

Spread out on the living room floor with a gourmet spread (we like this lobster roll and sea salt brownies kit from Maine) and bottle of bubbles. Make sure to set the scene with a cheerful picnic blanket and pack a basket—they are worthwhile purchases if you don't already have them.

Relax with a movie Marathon:

That's a proper date night. Start with Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet or embark on a series like The Matrix or Before Sunrise and enjoy a luxuriously lazy evening on the sofa. Of course, you are going to need popcorn and candy; splurge on the good stuff.

Set the mood:

Think about how your favorite eateries create ambiance and work the same magic at home. Use your best dishes, clear away anything that's not-so-romantic (bye-bye laptop), and create a stellar tablescape. Flowers can be pricey around Valentine's Day, so skip the roses and use plenty of votive candles (flameless candles are a safe option).

Treasure hunt for reasons why I love you:

In this one, instead of post-it notes, buy a pack of cards and write down 52 (or however many) things you love about them / want to remind them of and then hide them around the house.

Create a basket of cute things:

Get a little hamper/basket/wicker box in your house, empty it out and fill it with all the things your partner loves. This could be anything! From favourite teas, body lotions and treats on their wish list and more.