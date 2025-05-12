Improve Digestion with These Yoga Asanas and Natural Constipation Remedies

Stomach problems like acidity, gas, and bloating are common, often stemming from poor digestion and incomplete bowel movements, leading to discomfort, irritation, and loss of appetite. These issues are exacerbated by unhealthy eating habits, excessive caffeine, sugar, and refined flour, which disrupt intestinal function. Insufficient chewing, fiber, and water intake contribute to constipation, further hindering proper stomach cleaning. Yoga experts suggest that adopting certain home remedies can alleviate constipation and improve overall digestive health.

Some yoga poses to cleanse the stomach in the morning:

Yoga experts say that if you have any problems related to digestion, then constipation problems arise. In such a case, sit in Malasana in the morning, add salt and lemon juice to 2 glasses of hot water and drink that water. While doing Malasana, sit on the floor with both legs apart and bring your hands into the position of Namaskar. Sit in a position where the elbows touch the sides of the knees.

Udarakarshanasana, a yoga pose, is also beneficial for cleansing the stomach. For this, you should place the knee of one leg on the floor and bend the body to the left. Then sit in the same position on the other side. Pay attention to the movement of the whole body in this. Stay in this position for at least 5 to 10 minutes.

Stand straight to do Tadasana. Then bring both hands above the head and pull the whole body up. Do Tadasana 5 times. After that, do Treyaka Tadasana. In this, keeping the hands up, first turn the body to the right and then to the left. Doing these yoga poses regularly will help cleanse the stomach.

Do These home remedies