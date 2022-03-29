Indian brand part of the Oscars Goodie Bag

New Delhi, March 29 The highly coveted 2022 Oscars Nominee goodie bags, popularly known as "Everyone Wins", are the most talked-about item while celebrating Hollywood's biggest night. Distinctive Assets has been producing them independently for the past twenty years.

The Rover Bottle, an everyday on-the-go functional drinkware that keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours, from VAHDAM India has become the first Indian Teas & Superfoods brand was included in the goodie bag.

They bag was given to the A-listers who have been nominated for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director.

Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg are among the top acting and directing nominees this year.

"We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy. This year's nominee package is particularly meaningful as we pay tribute to a milestone anniversary and also celebrate the resilience of all involved after the challenges of the past two years," said Lash Fary, Founder, Distinctive Assets.

"We're thrilled and humbled to have VAHDAM® India as a part of the prestigious 2022 Oscar goodie bag. We have always strived to take the best of India to the world under a home-grown brand. It is a matter of honor to have gotten this spot in the bag with a host of exclusive brands from around the world," says Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India a global wellness brand.

While not directly related to the Oscars, these goodie bags have been a part of the tradition for more than two decades. In the age of being Vocal for Local, having an Indian product find a global platform is a significant accomplishment in and of itself.

This year's Luxe Oscars Gift Bag contains items worth more than $100,000, including a title to a plot of land in Scotland, gold-infused olive oil, crystal-topped bath bombs, Art Lipo body enhancements, Celebrity Arms Sculpting, and a stay at Turin Castle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor