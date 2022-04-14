India's Film Poster Heritage Online Auction
By IANS | Published: April 14, 2022 02:06 PM2022-04-14T14:06:04+5:302022-04-14T14:15:07+5:30
New Delhi, April 14 deRivaz&Ives inaugural of The India's Film Poster Heritage Online Auction was a success, setting ...
New Delhi, April 14 deRivaz&Ives inaugural of The India's Film Poster Heritage Online Auction was a success, setting new records for many of the iconic images of Indian cinema, with many lots exceeding 50 bids in the intense battle to own a small part of India's crumbling and fragile paper-based cinematic heritage.
There was fierce competition for the iconic items, but interest was low for many lesser-known films and designs. The competition between a handful of film buffs – a few from the fraternity, some based in India, some simply respectful of the fragile poster heritage – resulted in some unexpected tussles such as Khel Khel Mein
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app