International Yoga Day 2024: Inspiring Quotes, WhatsApp Status, and Messages to Share and Motivate Your Loved One

Yoga is one of the best ways to release stress and maintain physical health. It also helps increase concentration. Here are some inspirational quotes for those who start their yoga journey. The 2024 International Day of Yoga marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of this global event aimed at promoting well-being and health through yoga for everyone in society.The theme for 2024, 'Yoga for Self and Society', highlights yoga's comprehensive approach to restoring balance in our busy lives and its transformative potential.

1. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. - The Bhagavad Gita

2..Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. - Jason Crandell

3. Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured. - B.K.S. Iyengar

4. Yoga is the art of awareness on the canvas of body, mind, and soul. - Amit Ray

5. Yoga is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! - Happy Yoga Day