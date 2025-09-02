Is Intermittent Fasting Truly Healthy, or Could It Raise the Risk of Heart Disease?

Intermittent fasting has emerged as one of the most talked-about diet trends in recent years, attracting fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, and even political leaders. The principle is straightforward: instead of controlling what you eat, the focus is on when you eat. Supporters highlight its potential benefits, such as boosting metabolism, aiding cell repair, and promoting longevity. However, health experts caution that fasting isn’t universally safe and may pose risks for people with medical conditions.

How Intermittent Fasting Works:

The method usually revolves around restricting eating to a limited period each day, such as an eight-hour window, leaving the remaining 16 hours for fasting. Another version, known as the 5:2 diet, involves eating normally for five days and limiting calorie intake on two non-consecutive days. While both patterns promise flexibility, they significantly alter how the body processes food. Advocates say fasting gives the digestive system a break, potentially improving energy balance. But nutritionists continue to emphasize that consistency, balanced meals, and adequate nutrition remain just as crucial for long-term health as meal timing itself.

Study Raises Concerns About Heart Health

A new large-scale study is now challenging the widely perceived safety of intermittent fasting. Researchers examined data from over 19,000 adults and discovered that individuals who ate within an eight-hour window or less faced a 135% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who spread meals across 12 to 14 hours. Cardiovascular disease includes conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. The findings suggest that while fasting may not drastically impact overall death rates, it could substantially raise the likelihood of heart-related deaths across different age groups, genders, and lifestyle patterns.

Tracking the Data Over Eight Years

The study followed U.S. adults for eight years, analyzing eating patterns through two separate dietary recalls taken two weeks apart. From this information, researchers estimated the average eating window for each participant. Those who restricted eating to eight hours or less had a significantly higher cardiovascular risk, especially smokers, diabetics, and individuals with pre-existing heart problems. Even after adjusting for meal quality, frequency, and lifestyle factors, the association persisted.

Balancing Benefits and Risks of Fasting

Medical experts acknowledge that intermittent fasting can offer some advantages. Fasting may promote weight loss, improve blood sugar regulation, lower cholesterol, and reduce blood pressure. It is also simple to follow and aligns with many religious or cultural fasting practices. However, Misra warns of drawbacks, including nutrient deficiencies, excessive hunger, irritability, and headaches. For people with diabetes, fasting without proper monitoring could trigger dangerous blood sugar drops. Older adults and those with chronic health conditions risk losing muscle mass or developing frailty, raising concerns about their long-term safety.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor for personalized guidance. Lokmat Times does not take responsibility for the accuracy, reliability, or effectiveness of the information provided.