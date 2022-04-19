Is it okay to leave to leave your tan untreated

New Delhi, April 19 Opting for a sunset tan to get that exotic sun-kissed look is always in vogue. Tanned skin elicits attention as it gives a slightly flushed appearance too. Many celebrities have hopped on the tanning bandwagon, either naturally by exposing skin to sun or through various tanning procedure. However, does getting a tan have serious repercussions? Shahnaz Husain shares some expert advice on the matter.

Tanning is not only considered unsafe because it comes with the risk of getting a sunburn, which can directly contribute to skin cancer depending on the rate and time of exposure. Tanning is also problematic because the process of tanning involves ultraviolet rays piercing your skin and completely meddling with your DNA!

Tanning exposes the naked skin

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor