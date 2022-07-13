Is your perfume long lasting?

New Delhi, July 13 The demand for long-lasting ladies' perfumes has increased in 2022 as warm weather causes fragrances to fade more quickly, research has shown, according to the most recent report by cosmetic surgery brand Tajmeeli.

According to the report, since the start of 2022, global search interest has increased by 1,650 percent!

Interest reaches its peak in the summer months and long-lasting perfume is most sought after in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Singapore.

Top 10 Locations For Long-lasting Perfume Searches in 2022:

. UAE

. Pakistan

. Singapore

. Nigeria

. Philippines

. New Zealand

. Malaysia

. India

. South Africa

. United Kingdom

On average, there are 6,400 searches each month for 'how long does perfume last', while 5,900 people question 'how to make a perfume last longer'. Collectively, that's 147,600 global searches every year!

With this in mind, the experts at Tajmeeli have explained why fragrances don't seem to last as long during the summer. A spokesperson explains:

"When the sun is out and the temperature is high, the alcohol in your perfume will evaporate from your skin more quickly. As it evaporates, the fragrance goes with it, which explains why your scent may seem less prominent in the summer.

Where you store your perfume could also play a part. Exposure to direct sunlight or humid conditions causes your fragrance to break down in the bottle, so you may be applying a weaker scent before you've even sprayed it!"

The good news is that there are some hacks that can help keep your fragrance smelling sweet all summer long - and the secret could lie in a humble lotion!

Fragrance lasts longer on moisturized skin, as it gives the fragrance something to stick to so it is less likely to fade.

Before you spritz, make sure you apply a light moisturizer to your wrists and neck. You can either apply an unscented moisturizer to avoid it conflicting with your fragrance's scent or apply a lotion with the same scent as your fragrance, which helps to build up the perfume.

