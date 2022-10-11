Italian Screens from October 12 to 15 in India
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2022 11:36 AM 2022-10-11T11:36:03+5:30 2022-10-11T11:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 11 'Italian Screens', the festival that presents the best of Italian cinema abroad, is arriving ...
New Delhi, Oct 11 'Italian Screens', the festival that presents the best of Italian cinema abroad, is arriving in India from October 12 to 15. The programme of high artistic and cultural value, was born on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app