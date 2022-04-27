It's time for South Africa

New Delhi, April 27 After a two-year closure, Nairobi's iconic hotel, Fairmont The Norfolk, has reopened its doors to the public.

"The hotel, Accor regional team and the owners have worked closely together to ensure they provide the guests with exceptional services and facilities in line with the luxe positioning of the Fairmont brand including a new Food and Beverage concept in order to meet with customers evolving needs," said Mehdi Morad, Country General Manager at Accor Kenya.

Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman & Founder of CG Corp Global, commented on the acquisition of Fairmont The Norfolk: "I believe each country is different, keep an open mind, and you will be able to find where the niche entry lies. With the re-opening of this iconic, 100-year-old asset, we are thrilled to welcome every keen traveler who wishes to experience the marvel of this secluded gem in Kenya, East Africa. To explore the magnificent hotel and the beauty of Kenya, the doors have opened to all guests across the globe. I am sure; everyone will be pleased by the historic beauty and the warm hospitality of the hotel staff under leadership of the Accor regional team. This is yet another momentous event for the historic Norfolk Hotel which has been operational for 116 years and was hit by the pandemic shut down during the first wave of 2020. This is a place that feels frozen in time, where signs of a more decadent era can be seen at every turn, Fairmont The Norfolk continues to play a role in Kenya's history."

This news comes as CG Hospitality Holdings, CG Corp Global's hospitality arm, prepares to enter the rapidly growing East African market in 2020 with the acquisition of two iconic Fairmont properties in Kenya, Fairmont Mara Safari Club and Fairmont The Norfolk. Nepal-based CG Corp Global is a landlocked South Asian country's first multinational billion-dollar conglomerate group, known for its global expansion across the most exquisite destinations. CG Corp Global currently operates 120 hotel properties in 10 countries, totaling 6,633 rooms. The company intends to add 29 properties with a total of 2,233 keys. There are 26 hotel properties in India, with all of them expected to be operational by 2023.

The hotel has been described as a hidden gem with an elegant contemporary design and alluring charm that provides guests with a sense of relaxation, belonging, and ownership and is ideal for partying, meetings, chilling, and an exceptional culinary experience. This is also the hotel where Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, spent an evening in 1952. They were on a Commonwealth tour that she had embarked on with her husband in place of her father. It is commonly stated that Queen Elizabeth fell asleep as a princess and awoke as The Queen of the United Kingdom as a result of her ailing father's sudden death.

The hotel anticipates a slew of visitors from around the world, particularly from India. According to the South African Tourism Board, arrivals from India are expected to increase by 64% year on year in the current fiscal year. According to a statement released by the board, India is one of the major markets for which they have also outlined a strategic road map. According to reports, the top source markets for South African tourism will be Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. The Tourism Board has also eased entry requirements into the country.

