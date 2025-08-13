Janmashtami 2025: Essential Rituals to Perform Alongside Fasting for Lord Krishna’s Blessings

Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with devotion across India. Observing a fast on this day is considered highly sacred, but along with fasting, certain rituals are believed to enhance spiritual benefits. Devotees are encouraged to wake up during Brahma Muhurta, bathe with water mixed with Ganga Jal, and meditate upon Lord Krishna. Chanting mantras such as Hare Krishna Hare Rama, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, and Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane is believed to invite divine grace. Many also engage in reciting chapters from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, which is said to bring peace and positivity.

Maintain Lord Krishna’s Grace

On this day, wake up early in the morning, complete your bath and daily rituals, and meditate upon Lord Krishna. It is advised to rise during Brahma Muhurta and bathe by adding Ganga Jal (holy water from the Ganges) to your bath water. You can also chant these mantras of Lord Krishna to ensure His divine grace remains upon you:

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane, Pranata Kleshanashaya Govindaya Namo Namah

Acts You Must Do

Reading the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita on Janmashtami is highly recommended. Doing so is believed to invite the blessings of Lord Krishna, bringing peace and happiness into one’s life. You may recite any chapter of the Gita as per your devotion.

Receive the Blessings of Lord Krishna

Offer water to the Tulsi (holy basil) plant on Janmashtami, keeping in mind that water is not offered to Tulsi on Sundays or Ekadashi. In the evening, light a ghee lamp made from cow’s ghee in front of Tulsi.

While chanting Om Vasudevaya Namah, circumambulate Tulsi 11 times. Also, ensure that Tulsi leaves are included in Laddu Gopal’s offerings, as any offering to Lord Krishna is considered incomplete without Tulsi.

