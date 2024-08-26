Janmashtami and Shravani Somwar 2024: Fasting Rules, Rituals, Time and How to Break Your Fast on This Auspicious Day

Many festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, and one such significant occasion is Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This festival is observed with various rituals and celebrations throughout the country. Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on Rohini Nakshatra at midnight on Shravan Vadya Ashtami. In 2024, Shri Krishna Janmotsav will be celebrated on August 26, followed by Dahi Handi on the next day. This year, Janmashtami coincides with Shravani Monday, which further enhances the day's significance, especially for those observing fasts dedicated to both Janmashtami and Shravani Monday.

Gokulashtami is particularly celebrated with grandeur in places like Gokul, Mathura, Vrindavan, Dwarka, and Jagannath Puri. In Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and its suburbs, the festival includes the popular tradition of Dahi Handi. During this event, pots filled with curd and milk are hung at a certain height, and teams of Govindas (youths) form human pyramids to break the pots, symbolizing Lord Krishna's playful nature.

Fasting is an integral part of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, with devotees traditionally breaking their fast the following day. This year, the coincidence of Janmashtami with Shravani Monday has led to some confusion regarding the observance and breaking of the fasts associated with both occasions.

When Janmashtami and Shravani Monday fall on the same day, devotees may wonder how to manage the breaking of these fasts. According to some scriptures, if both fasts are being observed, the Shravani Monday fast should be broken after sunset by smelling rice, but this approach could inadvertently break the Janmashtami fast as well.

The solution provided in the scriptures suggests an alternative method. If another fast needs to be broken during the observance of one, it should be done with water, as referenced in a Vedic mantra: "Apo va ashitan anashitan cha," meaning water serves both to sustain a fast and to break it. Therefore, those observing the Shravani Monday fast should break it by drinking water in the evening, with the intention in mind that this action breaks the Monday fast, while the Janmashtami fast continues uninterrupted.

It's important to note that the above information is based on general interpretations of religious texts. For specific guidance on how to observe these fasts properly, especially when they coincide, it is advisable to consult with religious scholars or experts.