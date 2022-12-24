Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland

New Delhi, Dec 24 From December 22 to January 1, 2023, India's largest family festival, Hamleys Wonderland TM, presented by Jio will take place at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai's Jio World Garden.

It promises to be a thrilling experience for the whole family with more than 100 events, including rides and entertainment zones, to engage families and create holiday memories. Jio's philosophy of making life beautiful for every Indian was kept at the forefront of the event's design.

The spectacular is held every day, but on the 24 and 25 of December, there is a special Christmas Blast, and on the 31st of December there is a wonderful New Year's Party.

With the Flying Santa, who will speed about the venue on his jolly sleigh and spread holiday cheer, visitors may experience the holiday charm of the city. The event's highlight will be the Hamleys Grand Parade, and kids can meet Hamley & Hattie Bear and the Wonder Friends in the Hamleys Village, two of their favourite cartoon characters.

Children will be able to enjoy the wonders of Cloud Gaming, Artificial and Virtual Reality, and much more thanks to Jio True 5G. Specially curated stage acts will take place on the Maruti Suzuki Arena Wonder Stage. A giant Ferris wheel called Ajio Luxe Wonder Eye is a star attraction among other amazing Rides for adults

