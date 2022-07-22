Justin Bieber Justice World Tour is Back!

New Delhi, July 22 The most anticipated show of 2022 has returned as pop icon Justin Bieber announced he will resume his international 'Justice World Tour.'

Bieber will resume his Justice World Tour on July 31st at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, kicking off his European festival run. He will then continue on his international world tour, performing in India and Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand before returning to Europe in 2023.

The long-awaited tour is set to begin on October 18th, 2022, at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India

