Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated today, November 22, 2024. Observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month, devotees mark the day with fasting and special pujas to seek blessings.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is being observed on November 22, 2024. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 6:07 PM on November 22 and ends at 7:56 PM on November 23, 2024.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Significance

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti holds immense spiritual significance among Hindus, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe the day with fasting, temple visits, and performing puja rituals to seek blessings. Known as the protector and guardian, Kaal Bhairav is revered for bestowing happiness, prosperity, and protection from enemies, evil spirits, and black magic.

Attributes of Lord Kaal Bhairav

Kaal Bhairav, also known as Kshetrapal and Dandapani, is depicted holding a rod, damru, and trishul, with a dog as his vehicle. As the ruler of time ("Kala"), he grants liberation (moksha) and removes fear of death. Worshiping Kaal Bhairav helps dispel negative traits like lust, anger, greed, attachment, and ego.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti: Story

According to Hindu scriptures, a debate arose between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma over their supremacy. When Brahma arrogantly claimed superiority and mocked Lord Shiva, Shiva manifested as Kaal Bhairav and severed one of Brahma's heads. Realizing his mistake, Brahma sought forgiveness, and Shiva returned to his original form.

Mantras for Kaal Bhairav Jayanti

Om Kaal Bhairavaaye Namah

Om Kaal Kalaye Vidhmahe, Kaalateet Dheemahi, Tanno Kaal Bhairav Prachodayat