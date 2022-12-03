Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her kid's skincare routine

New Delhi, Dec 3 Not all babies, like all adults, have the same skincare routine. Given the many brand taglines, we are all bewildered as to which product to use for our children with a profusion of options accessible on the market. To address these concerns, life chatted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cetaphil brand spokesperson, who revealed her kid's skincare routine.

As a mother, how do you ensure that you use the best skin care products for your children?

KKK: My first priority as a mother is to attend to my children's skincare requirements. Their skin is sensitive and prone to dryness and inflammation. I often choose light, soft, yet efficient skin care products that shield the skin from irritating elements. I also make sure to properly review all the product contents. Confirming that all of the products are the greatest choices for their skin is essential in my opinion.

Do you believe it's a big responsibility to be a brand ambassador for a baby skincare brand, considering mothers are relying on your decisions?

KKK: It is, indeed. As I've already said, being a mother comes with a lot of responsibility, but like any mother, I also want what's best for my children. This line of baby care products from Cetaphil, which has a very soft formula and is filled with natural components, was developed with an eye toward the needs of every kid. Their products are absolutely safe for newborns and devoid of mineral oil and parabens. For both of my children, it has been my go-to skincare brand.

Do you have a unique skincare routine for your children?

KKK: I have a daily skincare routine

