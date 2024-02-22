Karnataka Expected to Restore Ferry Connection to Lakshadweep

In a significant development, Karnataka is preparing to initiate a passenger ferry service linking the state with the Lakshadweep Islands. This initiative aims to enhance travel options for tourists by providing a convenient sea route alternative to the traditional journey via Kochi.Previously, the Lakshadweep Administration operated a passenger ship from Mangalore Old Port to Kadmat Island. However, this service was discontinued, forcing travelers to transit through Kochi to access the islands.

The renewed focus on enhancing connectivity with Lakshadweep involves the establishment of a dedicated jetty for the islands at Mangalore Old Port, along with cargo and cruise terminal facilities.Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently confirmed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lakshadweep Administration and Karnataka Maritime Board for this project.