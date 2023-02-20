Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused had initially planned to push her out of car

New Delhi, Feb 20 The interrogation of Sahil Gehlot, who is accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav, stuffing her body into a fridge, and then, going on to marry another woman the same day, revealed that he had earlier planned her to push her out of a moving car and show her death as an accident, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources, as his plan could not work out, he then strangulated her with a charging data cable in the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking and then stuffed her body inside the fridge in this dhaba.

Yadav's body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine's Day (February 14). He had allegedly killed her on February 10 and go on to marry another woman on the same day.

Police have also arrested Gehlot's father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and two friends, Amar and Lokesh, for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki and go ahead with the wedding with another girl.

According to a senior police official, Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody and disclosed that Yadav was dissuading him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

"She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, he, along with his father, two cousins and two friends, hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove her from their way," said the official.

"Gehlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor