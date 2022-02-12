New Delhi, Feb 12 The Kathmandu Triennale 2077 programme refers to the Nepali Bikram Sambat calendar year, which corresponds to 2020 in the Gregorian calendar - the original year for this edition.

The fourth edition of the Triennale will take place in a hybrid fashion with a physical launch following on the 1st March will see 300 artworks staged across five culturally and historically significant venues, weaving the histories, discourses, and ghosts of these spaces into the narrative of the Triennale. These spaces include the Patan Museum, a UNESCO world heritage site and former royal residence of the Malla dynasty; the 18th-century Bahadur Shah Baithak school; Nepal Art Council; the recently restored Taragaon Museum, renowned as one of Nepal's first modernist buildings; and Siddhartha Art Gallery.

Despite multiple postponements due to COVID-19, the Triennale curatorial team led by Artistic Director Cosmin Costinas and Co-Curators Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gurung have retained the spectral title 'Kathmandu Triennale 2077' for the upcoming edition, acknowledging it is an act of humility and honesty towards this journey, which is also reflected in the Triennale's themes and artists.

Accompanying the exhibition, the Triennale will run a series of curated public programmes, including performances, workshops, lectures and an opening symposium. These are organised in partnership with various local and international institutions and are presented throughout the duration of the project.

Kathmandu Triennale 2077 is supported by its Partner Institution Para Site in Hong Kong, where the precursory exhibition Garden of Six Seasons was presented in 2020 CE. Kathmandu Triennale 2077 is free of charge and open to all.

