Kavita Singh Bhadauriya Takes Best Western Wear Designer Awards at National Designer Awards 2023

In a dazzling showcase of sartorial creativity, Kavita Singh Bhadauriya, the visionary designer behind ‘Kavitas’Cocktails,’ clinched the prestigious Best Western Wear Designer and Cultural Fusion in Fashion award at the National Designer Awards 2023. This recognition underscores her unique ability to seamlessly blend traditional and modern elements into captivating ensembles.

Kavita Singh Bhadauriya, now a distinguished member of the World Designing Forum, is not just a designer; she is an artist with an unwavering passion for creating attire that beautifully marries tradition with modernity. Her brand, ‘Kavitas’Cocktails,’ stands as a testament to her commitment to experimenting with diverse fabrics, including linen, traditional silk, and versatile cotton.

Kavita Singh Bhadauriya’s collection at the National Designer Awards 2023 left an indelible mark with its exquisite designs. Here are some highlights from her captivating repertoire:

1. Indo Western Elegance: An exquisitely designed off-white and pink skirt-top ensemble, crafted in crepe with intricate embroidery, set the mood for a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics.

2. Sensuous Silver White Ensemble: A stunning two-piece ensemble featuring a silver-white, embroidered crepe jacket paired with a sensuous wrap-around dress in fancy fabric. This ensemble exudes contemporary elegance, highlighting the ‘IT’ factor in today’s women.

3. Printed Evening Gown: A printed jade-dominant fancy fabric evening gown, adorned with subtle embroidery, emerged as a perfect creation for formal evening affairs.

4. Serene White Linen Chic: Offering a mix of formal yet casual allure, a serene white linen creation provided a sustainable and stylish option for hot sunny days.

5. Ikat Glamour in Blue: Kavita Singh Bhadauriya’s mastery was evident in a single-piece dress featuring a blue hue in ikat, pure sustainable raw silk. This design aimed to bring out the glamour in the wearer, promising to turn heads at any event.

Kavita Singh Bhadauriya’s winning collection not only reflects her prowess in the fashion domain but also embodies her commitment to creating garments that transcend trends. Her vision extends to crafting unique pieces that celebrate the cultural heritage of India while embracing the contemporary preferences of the modern woman.

The Cultural Fusion in Fashion award at the National Designer Awards 2023 is a proud moment for Kavita Singh Bhadauriya, and ‘Kavitas’Cocktails’ is poised to continue making waves in the fashion industry, offering a delightful concoction of tradition, innovation, and timeless elegance.