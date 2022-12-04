New Delhi, Dec 4 Whether you are starting or ending the day, be it a Spa Sunday or just a break from the daily hustle, time spent bathing is important and personal. Kimirica, a luxurious personal care brand that curates its products with the finest detail and care partners with actress Kiara Advani to write a new chapter in Kimirica's love story.

"A few months ago, I was travelling to Mumbai from Hyderabad after a shoot and I came across this beautiful-looking store at the airport that had amazing products," says Kiara.

"I ended up picking up a gift for my mum as she loves bath products and beautifully scented candles. The best part was that everything was 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free. Also, the store was so inviting. Soon after the brand reached out to me and used the products I was sure this is a brand to watch out for."

Kimirica's focus on creating not just products but luxurious experiences means there's a story in every bottle. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"I particularly adore the Love Story Collection. It smells amazing," Kiara shared.

Kimi Jain, founder of Kimirica, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. I couldn't think of a better face to promote our brand. The story of Kimirica, in a true sense, is a Love Story, and I am elated to see that Kiara loves the brand as much as we do. Kimirica is redefining luxury. Our passion is to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. And our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love something we could all do a little more of."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor