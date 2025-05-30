Know How Much Water Should You Drink Daily to Prevent Dehydration?

Water is essential for bodily function and survival. Experts recommend daily water intake to avoid dehydration, a condition where the body loses too much water. Dehydration risk increases in hot weather. Symptoms include dizziness and weakness. Recognizing early warning signs helps prevent the condition from worsening. Yoga expert Mayur Kartik has shared a video on Instagram in this regard. In which he said that what signs are seen when the body loses water. If you also see such symptoms, then you need to drink more water.

Symptoms of dehydration

Change in urine color: If the body does not get enough water, the urine color becomes dark yellow. When you are dehydrated, your urine becomes dark yellow or orange. So, if this happens, drink plenty of water.

Constipation: Water is very important for digestion. If your body is dehydrated or you drink less water, you will have digestive problems. Constipation occurs when you are dehydrated. This means that your stomach does not clear properly in the morning.

Headache and fatigue: When you are dehydrated, your head starts hurting. This also makes you feel tired. If you drink enough water throughout the day, this does not happen. You can drink coconut water and lemon water along with water to eliminate the problem of dehydration.

Bad breath: If you keep drinking water little by little throughout the day, bad breath disappears and saliva is produced in the mouth. But if you do not drink enough water, the bacteria that cause bad breath grow in the mouth. That is why bad breath starts appearing in the mouth.

Also Read: Know Why Glass Lunch Boxes Are Better Than Plastic

Pain in muscles: If you drink plenty of water throughout the day, blood flow remains smooth. On the contrary, if you do not drink enough water, blood flow is obstructed. This causes pain in the muscles. The body feels stiff.

Dry mouth and throat: Normally, when the body loses water, the mouth and throat become dry. If you feel the same and are thirsty again and again, then the body has lost water.

Dry skin: When water is lost in the body, its effect starts to be visible on the skin. People who do not drink enough water, their skin starts to look dry. Drink enough water to eliminate this dryness of the skin.