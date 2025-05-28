Know Why Glass Lunch Boxes Are Better Than Plastic

Lunch box are one of the essential things that every person carry with them. While carrying the lunch box we probably use boxes made of different materials. It is very important to choose a daily use item like a lunch box that is healthy. Currently, steel, glass, silicone and various types of plastic lunch boxes are available in the market, but among them, we wonder which material is really safe for health. Lunch boxes vary in material, including plastic, steel, glass, and aluminum foil. However, plastic is often considered unsafe for food storage due to potentially harmful ingredients that can cause health problems and alter the taste of food. Dr. Pankaj Agarwal of Agarwal Homeopathy Clinic in Delhi shared insights on the best lunch box materials in an interview with onlymyhealth.com.

Which lunch box is beneficial for health?

According to the doctor, when comparing glass and plastic containers, using a glass container as a lunch box is considered safer in terms of health. On the other hand, storing or eating food in plastic containers can be harmful to health in many ways. In fact, a chemical called Bisphenol-A (BPA) is used while making plastic. This chemical is very harmful to the body. When hot food is kept in a plastic container or the plastic container is heated in the microwave, the BPA in it gets mixed with the food, and then when we eat the same food, this harmful chemical enters our stomach. Due to this, using plastic containers for a long time can cause various types of health risks. Therefore, doctors advise using glass or steel containers as lunch boxes.

Glass containers are a safe and healthy option for food storage and heating. They do not contain harmful chemicals that can leach into food or emit odors. Using glass lunch boxes helps keep food fresh. Simply ensure the glass is intact to prevent any particles from contaminating your food.

Also Read: Know Why Planks Is the Best Exercise to Lose Belly Fat and Strengthen Core Muscles

Disadvantages of storing food in plastic containers...

1. Eating food in plastic containers can be harmful to health in many ways.

2. Eating food in plastic containers can cause stomach problems. This can cause stomach pain and bloating.

3. The chemicals present in plastic containers can also increase the risk of cancer in many cases.

4. Eating food stored in plastic containers can also cause hormonal imbalance in the body.

5. Eating food in plastic containers can slow down your metabolism.

6. This can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria in the body, which can make you susceptible to various types of infections.