Know How Sleeping During Weekends Can Reduce Heart Disease Risk

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, as recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. However, many people struggle to achieve this due to busy schedules and increased workloads. Research from the European Society of Cardiology indicates that catching up on sleep over the weekend can lower the risk of heart disease by 20%.

Yanjun Song from China's National Center for Cardiovascular recently reported findings from a 14-year study involving 91,000 participants. The study categorized individuals based on their nightly sleep duration and found that those who made up for lost sleep on weekends had a nearly 20% reduced risk of heart disease.

Catching up on sleep over the weekend can enhance energy levels and improve memory and concentration. Experts also note that adequate sleep helps regulate blood pressure and weight, strengthens the immune system, boosts metabolism, and aids in weight loss.