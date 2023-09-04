Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Top 10 Devotional Songs for Janmashtami Celebrations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2023 05:55 PM2023-09-04T17:55:49+5:302023-09-04T17:55:54+5:30
Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is a grand celebration across India. Devotees flock to temples, offering prayers and worship to the divine Krishna. Festivities include devotional songs, lively dance performances, colourful processions, and mouthwatering food.
This significant day falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6.
Apart from elaborate feasts and rituals, devotees across India come together to sing bhajans (devotional songs) dedicated to Lord Krishna. These bhajans, spanning diverse musical styles and regional variations, transcend cultural boundaries. From soulful classical renditions to lively folk tunes, they foster a harmonious celebration of divinity, making Janmashtami a cherished and unifying tradition.
TOP 10 Lord Krishna Bhajans and Melodies that Evoke Profound Love and Devotion:
- "Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala": This song reflects the affectionate relationship between young Krishna and his foster mother, Yashoda.
- "Maiyya Yashoda": A popular song often played during Janmashtami celebrations, it portrays the mischievous childhood of Lord Krishna.
- "Hare Krishna Hare Rama": This mantra-based bhajan repetitively chants the holy names of Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, invoking their divine presence and blessings.
- "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki": This song celebrates Lord Krishna's victory and is often sung in praise of his divine deeds.
- "Maiya Mori Main Nahin Maakhan Khayo": A playful song depicting young Krishna's interactions with his mother, Yashoda.
- "Achyutam Keshavam": This melodious bhajan extols Lord Krishna's divine qualities and underscores his significance in Hindu culture.
- "Mere Shyam Murli Wale": This bhajan expresses profound devotion to Krishna, the one who holds the flute and plays enchanting melodies.
- "Krishna Bhagwan Chalya": This lively bhajan describes Lord Krishna's divine walk and presence in life.
- "Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari": This bhajan is a heartfelt plea to Lord Krishna by devotees, seeking his grace and guidance.