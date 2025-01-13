Kriti Sanon’s Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect for a Festive Makarsankranti Makeover

Kriti Sanon had a phenomenal 2024 with three big hits: Do Patti, Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reaffirming her position as one of the industry's finest actresses. Beyond her acting, Kriti's impeccable fashion sense continues to dazzle. Her traditional looks, in particular, are breathtaking, exuding grace and elegance. With Makarsankranti around the corner, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's stunning traditional wardrobe. From elegant sarees to salwar suits, her festive looks are perfect to shine this season!

Pink charm

Kriti Sanon stunned in a vibrant pink saree paired with a crystal-pink blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured intricate detailing and a plunging neckline, perfectly complementing her graceful look.

Ethereal in Hues

Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in a blooming pink printed saree adorned with gold beadwork. The saree featured intricate floral designs and horizontal stripes in hues of blue, green, and mustard. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline, exuding timeless elegance.

Vibrance in Yellow

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a vivid yellow Raw Mango saree, blending silk and organza. The intricate black zardozi cherry blossom detailing added a unique charm, making it perfect for festive celebrations.

Embracing the roots



Kriti Sanon nailed the festive look in a stunning pink salwar suit featuring colorful embroidered heavy work with yellow and golden accents. She paired the outfit with a traditional jutti, completing the elegant and festive ensemble perfectly.

Unique Combo

Kriti looked stunning in a white printed saree paired with a red V-neck blouse and matching juttis. She completed the festive look with subtle makeup, a red bindi, and minimal gold accessories.

Floral Magic

Kriti looked lovely in a pretty pink saree with gold accents, paired with a floral blouse. She opted for a dewy makeup look with kohl-lined eyes and accessorized with traditional jewelry. Her hair was tied into a neat, perfect ponytail, completing the elegant look.