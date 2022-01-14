Lamborghini records its best year ever

New Delhi, Jan 14 Automobili Lamborghini ended 2021 with a remarkable all-time record: 8,405 cars were delivered worldwide, making it the companys best year ever on that front. Sales were up by 13 percent in 2020 due to a targeted and monitored growth strategy.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: "This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time."

There was double-digit growth in all three of the macro-regions where Lamborghini is established: America

