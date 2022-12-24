Last minute Christmas Gifts

New Delhi, Dec 24 Lots of loud chuckles, a magnificent variety of goodies, and wonderfully adorned Christmas trees. Family members often get together at the end of the year to create memories. It's also a chance to express your affection for your loved ones by giving them thoughtful, special presents that meet one of their numerous requirements. But finding the ideal present might be difficult. Take heart! We have put up a list of incredible gifts for your loved ones for Christmas.

Taj Mahal New Delhi 'The Spirit of Yuletide' Christmas Hamper

Celebrate the season of joy and sparkle with an array of festive delights at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi. 'The Spirit of Yuletide' hamper includes Butterball roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, Mont Blac card holder, Set of nut bowls by Melange, Designer photo frame by Melange, Set of tie, cufflinks and pocket square, Aromatic celebration candle, Organic ghee and honey, Bottle of fruit preserve, Roasted almonds, cashew nuts and pistachio, Selection of cheese, Exquisite selection of single estate tea, Almond rocks in Santa stockings, Traditional home baked cookies, Signature filter coffee, Turmeric latte, Festive jujubes candy, Christmas plum cake with sugar icing, Raisin and walnut bread, and Spirited rum balls.

Hamper Price: INR 1,55,000

Hamper Availability: Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Charlotte Tilbury holiday party exclusively on Nykaa

The disco era is being revived by Charlotte Tilbury and Nykaa! The Holiday 22 drop is filled with beauty, joy, and fun for the year's biggest celebration! The boundless joy we have while giving and receiving gifts has been channelled by Charlotte Tilbury into her enchanted makeup!

Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette

Iconic mini lip trio kit 3200 Three mini lipstick charms in Charlotte's iconic shades. Includes Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Original, Matte Revolution in Walk of No Shame and Matte Revolution in Supermodel

Pillow talk palette - 6800 Beautifying blush + glow for eyes, cheeks, and face. Available in Pillow Talk Fair/Medium and Pillow Talk Tan/Deep

Airbrush Flawless Complexion perfecting set for a long wear flawless look! Includes Airbrush Flawless Finish powder in fair/medium and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray - Original

Moroccanoil Hand Cream

With Moroccanoil Hand Cream, you can nourish your skin yourself. The opulent Moroccanoil Hand Cream is the newest addition to the new Moroccanoil Body Line and is an essential part of any skincare regimen. Argan oil, the star ingredient in Moroccanoil products, and hydrating hyaluronic acid are combined in this cream's skin-loving composition to offer deep hydration to the skin. The non-greasy, quickly absorbing composition is ideal for hands, cuticles, and nails. Moroccanoil Hand Cream is available in six Mediterranean-inspired scents.

Colorbar's Sexy Twosome Highlighter

Help your loved ones gear up for a radiant festive look by gifting them Colorbar's Sexy Twosome Highlighter. Whether you want to go for a noticeable glitter or a subtle glisten, this highlighter will amp up your look with every layer that you apply. Crafted with two luminescent shades to enhance your skin tone, the easy-to-use highlighter duo creates a sheer and shimmery long-lasting effect on your skin. It's one-of-a-kind formula creates an unparalleled, silky feel that sets onto your skin with an elegant finish.

Product Availability: https://www.colorbarcosmetics.com/ Product Price: Rs 699/-

Kult App Luxury Beauty Hamper

Gift your loved ones an indulging hamper with the best of international makeup and skincare brands with Kult. In the box - Thank You Farmer Shimmer Sun Essence, Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb, Milani Skin Quench Hydrating Primer, Revolution Pro Supreme Matte Lip Tint, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Beauty of Joseon Calming Serum and Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint. Take personalised gifting up a notch by taking the Kult Skin Analysis Quiz, getting a compatibility skin score and an expert opinion on each product to curate your own hamper.

Hamper cost: INR 11,800

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor