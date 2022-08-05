Latest innovation in cinema advertising

New Delhi, Aug 5 PVR Cinemas unveiled its most recent advancement in the in-theatre advertising field since its recovery from the pandemic. To increase brand interest, it has implemented 270-degree on-screen experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in India.

Maruti Suzuki is the first marketer to use this platform to introduce the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza in theatres for the 2022 model year. For one week, a few PVR sites in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bangalore will feature the product's experience view.

This unique PVR product, created in partnership with the OOH media business XPERIA GROUP, utilises 3D Projection Mapping on the side walls and is supported by hybrid technology integration. Ordinary ads may become incredibly attention-grabbing ones thanks to projection mapping, which also provides the material a fresh lease on life.

Commenting on the announcement, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, "We are thrilled to partner with one of the finest carmakers in the country and have the chance to showcase their newly launched product in an immersive manner to visiting patrons inside the theatres. Innovation is at the core of PVR, and we are optimistic of offering our customers and advertisers something which is beyond their expectations, and we are happy to expand the in-cinema advertising space.

We are confident that this innovative method of advertising, which is ideal for product debuts, will help brands make a lasting impression to theatregoers' emotions. PVR is really looking forward to collaborating with more brands and advertisers to revolutionize the in-cinema advertising."

PVR has been clearly exceptional in overcoming the silence on advertising and movie promotions after the outbreak. In the process, solid relationships with films and companies were created. PVR partnered with well-known personal care company Dettol once it reopened as a hygiene partner for its customer service programme

