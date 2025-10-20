Laxmi Pujan 2025 Wishes: Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends to Spread Happiness and Prosperity

Laxmi Puja, celebrated during the grand festival of Diwali, is dedicated to Goddess Laxmi — the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. On this day, devotees clean and decorate their homes with diyas, rangolis, and flowers to welcome the divine goddess and seek her blessings for happiness and abundance. In 2025, Laxmi Puja will be celebrated on October 20, marking one of the most auspicious and joyous occasions of the year. As families come together to pray and celebrate, people also share heartfelt wishes and messages online. Here are some Laxmi Puja greetings perfect for your WhatsApp and Facebook posts:

May Goddess Laxmi grace your door,

Fill your home with wealth and more,

May joy and peace forever stay,

Happy Laxmi Puja!

Let Goddess Laxmi dwell at your gate,

With gold and silver to decorate,

May endless happiness light your way,

Accept our wishes this festive day.

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May Maa Laxmi bless your place,

With fortune, health, and divine grace,

Let every moment shine so bright,

Bringing joy, love, and endless light.

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May Goddess Laxmi step into your home,

Bringing wealth, wisdom, and peace of her own.

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May Maa Laxmi bless your heart and home,

With endless joy wherever you roam,

Peace, fortune, and light divine,

May all of life’s best be forever thine.

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May Goddess Laxmi’s divine grace,

Fill your home with joy and space,

Wealth, peace, and love be yours today,

Happy Laxmi Puja in every way!

May Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on your home,

And may you walk into the new year surrounded by peace, positivity, and prosperity!

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May the blessings of Goddess Laxmi bring you wealth in every form.

Wishing you a Diwali as radiant as your spirit!

Happy Laxmi Puja!

May the divine blessings of Goddess Laxmi bring success to your doorstep!

Wish you a very Happy Laxmi Puja!

May Goddess Laxmi bless your home with wealth, good fortune, and peace this Diwali.

Happy Laxmi Puja!