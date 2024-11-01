Laxmi Pujan Muhurat 2024: When and How to Perform Laxmi-Kuber Puja? Date Panchang Shares Detailed Guide!

Generally, people celebrate festivals by referring to the calendar. However, the recent release from WhatsApp University adds some confusion to what we know. It’s natural to feel uncertain with ten different opinions from ten different people. In such times, the advice of those who have studied the scriptures can be very helpful, whether it pertains to religious rituals or health treatments. Here, we will explore the Laxmi Puja Muhurta, rituals, and main shlokas as provided by Date Panchanga.

This year, there is a significant scope for Amavasya during the Pradosh period on October 31, and Laxmi Pujan 2024 is observed on the following day, November 1, when the Amavasya Pradosh period is shorter. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is on November 1, after sunset.

Although this period is short during the Amavasya Pradosh, Lakshmi Puja can still be performed as usual from evening until the end of the Pradosh period, which is approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes after sunset. Many auspicious yogas coincide with Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. Additionally, the occurrence of Lakshmi Puja on a Friday is considered special, as Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, worshiping Lakshmi Devi on this day, along with reciting her name and performing special prayers, is regarded as auspicious and beneficial.

Laxmi Pujan Muhurta 2024: November 1, 2024 (Friday)

Lakshmi Puja Timings:

3:00 PM to 5:15 PM

6:00 PM to 8:30 PM

9:10 PM to 10:45 PM

Lakshmi Puja Ritual:

On the day of Lakshmi Puja, both the house and shop should be swept, cleaned, and decorated. After sunset, worship Lakshmi and Kuber, praying for wealth, prosperity, and abundance.

Lakshmi Prayer: "Namaste Sarvadewanan Vardaatssi Haripriya."

Kubera Prayer: "Dhanday Namstubhyan Nidhipadmadhipayach.

Bhavantu Tvatprasaden Dhandhanyadisampada: .."

In the puja, offerings such as lahsya, firecrackers, snacks, homemade food, gold coins, ornaments, flowers, fragrances, incense, and lamps should be presented. Beautiful rangolis should be made, and the puja should be conducted properly. Additionally, reciting and listening to Srisukta, Ashtalakshmi Stotra, and Mahishasur Mardini Stotra is encouraged. When your mind is pleased with the worship, Aapsukh Lakshmi and Kubera will surely bring you joy!