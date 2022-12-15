Live Jazz in NCR

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Piano Man brings the world of jazz to your neighbourhood with Giants of Jazz, a musical extravaganza. Honouring the finest artists from all around the world and the essence of Jazz culture in India, it comes from the deep-seated thought that imbibes the artist's first philosophy, the musical fiasco brings to life performances that will most definitely leave an impression.

Hosted at two locations is a line-up of performances celebrating Jazz culture and more. Making the festival even more fun-filled are delicious drinks and delectable dishes.

Prabhtoj sings The Standards

Prabhtoj Singh - a singer-songwriter from New Delhi. He has been singing and performing for over five years and has been associated with a number of acts and projects like That 80s project, Yellow Brick Project, and House of Symphony. Prabhtoj started working on his own songwriting after working with bands like The Fringe and This That. He has worked on an EP and is currently finishing his first studio album.

Rythem Bansal - a professional Pianist, Composer, and Educator based in New Delhi, India. Although started with self-teaching, he later studied piano from John Raphael and completed Trinity Grade 8 in Piano. Drawn to jazz and improvisational music, he also studied with Utsav Lal and Jacob Damelin

