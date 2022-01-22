Living on the edge: A birthday dreamscape

New Delhi, Jan 22 Good Earth, released its first-ever limited-edition art prints in 2020, depicting flora and wildlife recovering their due place in nature. Nature's takeover of man-made landmarks was creatively depicted by Good Earth's design team in a whimsical dreamy style. The global lockdowns imposed during the pandemic prompted the creation of this project.

Van Vaibhav is Good Earth's guiding concept. The brand has a profound passion for nature in all of its forms, and preserving the beauty of the forest is at the centre of everything. In keeping with this ethos, there is no better way to commemorate our 26th anniversary than by giving back to the environment.

The Dreamscape art print series celebrates the brand's birthday. Endangered and fragile creatures of wild paradise come alive with attention to their condition in India.

The artwork, titled 'Living on the Edge,' underlines the importance of getting a closer look at these wonderful creatures. While everything appears to be lovely and unconstrained, these endangered species are truly living on the verge of extinction.

The Dreamscape will be printed in 500 limited edition Poster prints, which will be available for purchase the brand's web store

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor