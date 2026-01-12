Lohri 2026: 5 Must-Try Traditional Recipes to Celebrate the Festival of Harvest at Home

Lohri is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated with warmth, bonfires, and traditional homemade delicacies. The festival marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days, making food an essential part of the celebrations. Most Lohri treats are simple, nutritious, and prepared using ingredients commonly found at home, especially sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and wheat. These dishes not only enhance the festive spirit but also provide warmth during the chilly January weather. From sweets to snacks, Lohri recipes reflect Punjab’s rich culinary heritage and are shared with family, friends, and neighbours as a symbol of joy and togetherness. Here are 5 delicacies you should make on this festival:

1. Til Ke Ladoo (Sesame Sweet Balls)

Ingredients

White sesame seeds (til) – 1 cup

Jaggery (gur) – ¾ cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Optional: roasted peanuts, cardamom powder

Steps

Dry roast sesame seeds on low heat until lightly golden and aromatic. Warm jaggery with ghee in a pan until fully melted and sticky. Mix seeds & nuts into the jaggery syrup with cardamom. Shape into balls while still warm, using greased palms. Cool completely before serving or storing.

This sweet is a Lohri classic — easy to make and great for gifting too.

2. Peanut Chikki (Groundnut Jaggery Crunch)

Ingredients

Roasted peanuts – 1 cup

Jaggery – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Steps

Roast peanuts until golden and let them cool. Melt jaggery with ghee on medium heat until it becomes syrupy. Add peanuts into the jaggery and mix quickly. Pour onto a greased tray and flatten evenly. Cut into pieces while hot, then let cool.

This crunchy sweet snack is a Lohri favourite that’s simple and quick!

3. Gur Til Rewri (Jaggery–Sesame Brittle)

Ingredients

Sesame seeds – 1 cup

Jaggery – ¾ cup

A pinch of cardamom – optional

Steps

Dry-roast sesame until fragrant. Heat jaggery until melted and bubbly. Mix seeds into jaggery. Spread thin on a greased surface, press flat. Break into bite-sized pieces once set.

Rewri is crisp and slightly sweet — perfect for handing out during festivities.

4. Makki Di Roti (Corn Flatbread)

Ingredients

Makki ka atta (maize flour) – 2 cups

Hot water – as needed

Salt – to taste

Ghee/Butter for serving

Steps

Mix flour & salt in a bowl. Add hot water in batches, knead into a soft but firm dough. Pat into flat rotis (use a plate or parchment to shape). Cook on a hot tawa until golden on both sides. Serve with butter or sarson ka saag.

Makki di roti is a winter staple that pairs beautifully with saag and completes the Lohri meal.

5. Til Gud Ladoo (Alternative Sesame Sweet)

Ingredients

Sesame seeds – 1 cup

Jaggery – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1–2 tbsp

Steps

Dry roast sesame until slight colour change. Melt jaggery with a bit of ghee until smooth. Combine the mixture and shape into small ladoos. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Another delicious version of sesame sweetness, slightly softer than rewri but just as festive.

Tip for Lohri Cooking

Lohri foods often use sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, popcorn, and makki di roti, all of which are symbolic — bringing warmth, energy and prosperity during the winter harvest festival.

