Lohri 2026 Horoscope: Golden Period Begins for These 3 Zodiac Signs

Every year, the festival of Lohri is celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. According to astrology experts, this year’s festival of Lohri is considered very special for some zodiac signs. As per the Panchang, Venus will change its zodiac sign on January 13, 2026.

According to the Drik Panchang, Venus will leave Sagittarius and enter Capricorn at 4.02 am. Venus is considered the planet of love, happiness, prosperity and wealth, so its transit will affect all zodiac signs. However, this change is considered especially auspicious for some zodiac signs. Happiness may enter their lives, and the family atmosphere may also improve.

Taurus

The transit of Venus can bring positive results for Taurus natives. Hard work is likely to pay off during this period. Personal relationships may become sweeter, and you may find opportunities to spend time with your spouse. Your love life may also improve. Your financial situation is expected to strengthen gradually. Health is also likely to improve.

Libra

Lohri is considered an auspicious day for Librans. The transit of Venus may bring good news. A long-cherished wish could be fulfilled. Family harmony is likely to remain strong. Those seeking employment may find success. This period is also expected to be favourable for health.

Pisces

This Venus transit can prove beneficial for Pisces natives. Financial matters may improve during this time. Happiness and peace are likely to prevail within the family. Relationships may strengthen, and material comforts could increase. Health is expected to remain better than usual, while overall financial well-being may also improve.