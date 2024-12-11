Lose Belly Fat and Improve Digestion with This Natural Remedy Before Bed

Many people, especially women, often find that while their overall health is in order, they struggle with a loose stomach, thin arms and legs, and an increased waist size. This issue is particularly common among women after their first childbirth, as various changes in the body during this time can contribute to it. Additionally, factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, digestive issues, metabolic problems, and hormonal imbalances can also play a significant role. To address this, experts recommend a special remedy to be taken every night before bed to help reduce belly circumference.

A dietitian shared a video on the Instagram page balancenutrition.in, outlining an easy remedy for reducing belly fat. To prepare this drink, start by taking 500 to 600 ml of water in a pan. Add one spoon each of carom seeds (ova) and fenugreek (badishep) to the water. Then, include half a spoon of turmeric and one spoon of coriander.

Boil the mixture on the stove for 3 to 4 minutes, then turn off the heat. Cover the pan and let the decoction steep for 15 minutes before drinking. Regular consumption of this decoction can help improve metabolism, digestion, and cleanse the stomach. It also aids in balancing hormones, which can contribute to reducing belly fat. Dietitians suggest that noticeable results can be seen in just 15 days.

In addition to aiding in weight loss, this decoction offers numerous health benefits. The ingredients used—such as star anise, fenugreek, turmeric, and coriander—can enhance iron levels in the body and help alleviate anemia. Furthermore, it may significantly reduce hair loss. Nutritionists recommend that women between the ages of 30 and 50 should consider trying this remedy for its various health benefits.