Love wearing heels?

New Delhi, Aug 16 Women have worn heels for many years, and they have now firmly established themselves in both western and Indian wardrobes. According to recent studies, up to one-third of women experience chronic issues as a result of wearing high heels for an extended period of time. According to a recent survey, one-third of the women who wear it at least three days a week

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor