Low-budget travel destinations in India for Christmas celebration

Daman and Diu

The Union Territory boasts of the rich colonial influence, and the Portuguese highly influenced the celebration of Christmas here. During Christmas, there is a unique charm in Daman and Diu, making it special for Christmas celebrations in India. Many activities, including cultural shows, Portuguese dance forms, the vibrant lights and lamps and decorations make it a lively place, making it undoubtedly among the best places to visit during Christmas in India.

Delhi to Shimla

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, looks no less than a magical fairyland in December. Nestled amidst majestic hills and enchanting forests, Shimla is a very popular destination among travellers, whether you are visiting here with family or looking for a romantic weekend getaway, Shimla never disappoints with its beauty. The architecture here, snow-covered roads, and scrumptious food make this destination more fun. You can reach Shimla from Delhi in 7 hours. The major attractions here are Mall Road, The Ridge, Jakhu, Christ Church, Toy Train, Lakkar Bazar, Ice Skating, Rafting, and Chadwick Waterfall are must visit.

Mumbai to Manori

Manori, a small village in the northern part of Mumbai, is popular for its attractive beach. Reminiscent of Goa, there are many lovely accommodations to stay in here where you can enjoy the lush greenery and delicious seafood. The distance from Mumbai to Manori is 36 km.

Kerala

Christmas celebrations in Kerala are unique amidst the umpteen coconut trees, backwaters and nature. If you are a nature lover and are planning to celebrate your Christmas and New Year, Kerala is the place for you! During Christmas, the churches in Kerala are all decorated with stars and lights while the streets are lit up.