Lunar Eclipse 2025: Chandra Grahan on September 7 or 8? Check Date, Visibility and How to Watch Full Eclipse

India will search the sky on September 7, 2025, and September 8, 2025, to witness a total lunar eclipse, which is also known as Chandra Grahan widely by Indians or Blood Moon in Western countries. On this night, the Moon will pass the Earth's shadow and convert into a deep red and slight orange glow. The rare event has fascinated astronomers and researchers for centuries.

The Chandra Grahan 2025 will appear for approximately 82 minutes of totality, giving a striking display of red-orange in the skies that can be safely viewed with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses, which require a telescope or protective glasses. Are you eager to witness a Lunar Eclipse? Check the tips below for better viewing and experience of the rare phenomenal event from your place.

Lunar Eclipse: Why Does the Moon Turn Red During a Chandra Grahan?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The Moon becomes red due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, the same effect that colours sunsets. As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter, leaving longer red and orange wavelengths to illuminate the Moon, as per The Times of India.

The alignment between the Sun, Moon and Earth is rare because the Moon's orbit is slightly tilted. For a total lunar eclipse to occur, the Sun, Earth and the Moon should align perfectly. For a total lunar eclipse to occur, the Sun, Earth and the Moon align perfectly, which is why events like this are not monthly occurrences.

What Is Chandra Grahan 2025 Date, Timing and Duration?

Lunar eclipse begins at around 9.58 pm (IST) on September 7, 2025. The total eclipse will appear at around 11 pm and the maximum eclipse will be visible by 11.42 pm, while after totality ends at 12.22 AM and then it will end at around 1.30 AM on September 8, 2025.

The rare Chandra Grahan will last approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes and be visible with the naked eye. As reported, the totality eclipse will span 82 minutes. Viewers across regions where the Moon is visible will observe each phase of the eclipse simultaneously.

How to Watch Total Lunar Eclipse Safely With Naked Eye?

Watching the Blood Moon is the simplest and safest way, as no protective gear or glasses are required to witness this event, unlike a Solar eclipse. Lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe directly.

Choose the right spot so you can see the whole sky in one direction and with fewer artificial lights, such as rooftops, building terraces, balconies, or mountains.

Eclipse totality will last for 82 minutes as per the prediction from 11 pm to 12.22 AM, but full eclipse will be visible at around 8.58 pm to 1.26 AM.

For Photos, you can use a tripod and manual camera settings to capture the Moon's rare colour of red-orange glow.

From Where to Watch Chandra Grahan 2025 In India

You can watch from anywhere. If you are living in North India, the eclipse will be visible in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow. For West India, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune; for South India, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi; for East India, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati; and for Central India, Bhopal, Nagpur, and Raipur.