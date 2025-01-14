Maha Kumbh 2025: Here's Why Naga Sadhus Are First to Take the Shahi Snan

The date of Shahi Snan is determined by the positions of the royal planets, the Sun and Jupiter, which are believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Favorable alignments of these planets are thought to enable individuals to lead fulfilling lives. This belief is why the Kumbh Mela is held during their conjunction, with the bathing at this time known as Shahi Snan. The practice is also linked to various mythological stories, granting Naga sadhus the first opportunity to bathe.

The Maha kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj and will conclude on February 26. During this period, millions of devotees gather for Kumbh Snan, believing that bathing during the festival leads to salvation and breaks the cycle of birth and death. Certain days are designated for a royal bath, which holds the highest significance, with Naga sadhus honored to bathe first.

Here's Why Naga Sadhus are given the first opportunity to take the Shahi Snan

Naga sadhus have the first right to bathe due to their historical role during the Mughal Empire when they defended the Kumbh Mela from disruptions and violence against Hindus. Many sacrificed their lives in this struggle, earning them reverence as protectors of the faith.

Special arrangements are made during the royal bath. Naga sadhus, who renounce worldly attachments, remain devoted to God, meditating regardless of the weather. A sacred atmosphere is created with chanting, conch blowing, and incense lighting before they take their royal bath, after which other devotees wait to bathe, seeing it as a sign of good fortune.

The concept of a royal bath

One belief states that the date for this special bath is depends on the positions of the Sun and Jupiter, which are thought to confer wealth and happiness, enhancing one's royal life. The royal bath is believed to bring joy, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

Additionally, Naga sadhus, seen as guardians of the faith, are honored due to their historical defense of Hinduism against Mughal forces, which is why they are given the privilege of the first royal bath. They arrive in grand style on elephants, horses, and chariots, hence the term "royal bath."

The Maha kumbh 2025 started on January 13, with the first Shahi Snan on January 14. Additional Shahi Snan dates are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami).