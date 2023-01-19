Maharashtra witnesses shortage in egg supply, consume these five protein sources as replacement

Eggs are often considered some of the best-known sources of protein in our kitchen. Recently, the animal husbandry department of Maharashtra announced that they are facing a shortage of one crore of eggs per day, due to cold wave conditions, in the state. If you are looking for alternative modes of proteins other than eggs then we have got you covered in this article. Here's what you can opt for as replacement for eggs.

Paneer: Paneer, one of the most popular vegetarian protein sources, is extremely nutritious and wholesome, providing your body with the essential nutrients it requires. It helps with maintaining a healthy weight and the growth of muscular mass. Paneer contains around 11 g of protein per 100-gramme meal. You can have paneer in the form of curries or use it in sandwiches, or salads.

Lentils: Lentils are edible seeds that are high in B vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, copper, manganese, fibers, magnesium, and zinc, making them an important source of protein for vegetarians. Dals vary from arhar to masoor to urad, depending on your preferences. Lentils help to maintain regular bowel movements, enhance overall gut function, protect the heart, and also manage your cholesterol levels.

Tofu and soya: Soya and tofu are excellent protein sources that are low in calories and fat, making them ideal for a weight loss diet. In the event of an egg shortage, you can easily swap it. Rich in nutrition, both soya, and tofu improve your heart health, keep your bones healthy, boost your skin health, and support your immune system.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a low-cost protein source with a high fiber content that is ideal for weight loss. It also promotes heart health. A single cup of oats has a whopping 13 grammes of protein. Oatmeal, which is high in antioxidants, helps lower blood sugar levels, relieves skin irritation, eases constipation, promotes healthy bacteria in the stomach, and lowers the risk of cancer.