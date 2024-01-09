Makar Sankranti 2024: Traditional Treats to Savour During the Auspicious Occasion

In a few days time, India will gear up for one of its grandest festivals - Makar Sankranti. Given India's agrarian roots, this harvest festival holds immense significance and the foods prepared during the auspicious day also holds huge significance. Let us have a look at some of the traditinal recipes for Makar Sankranti 2024 celebrations.



Tilgul

Tilgul is a traditional sweet delicacy made during the Makar Sankranti festival and it’s made with til or sesame seeds which are toasted to enhance their flavour. It also uses jaggery or gur and cardamom. Roasted til is usually blended with melted jaggery to achieve a sticky texture that will hold onto its shape. The mixture is then shaped into small, bite-sized rounds or laddoos.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread filled with a delightful mixture of sweet and crumbly moong. This breakfast dish is a favourite not only during Makar Sankranti but also during other celebrations.

Bajra Til Tikki

This Bajra til tikki will significantly raise the health quotient of your snack platter in addition to adding to the variety of snacks available for the Makar Sankranti celebration. Full of immunity-boosting qualities, bajra and til are beneficial throughout these cold months. This bajra til tikki only requires three ingredients, such as bajra, til, and sugar, or gur.

Til Chutney

This simple dish, which is made with perfectly toasted sesame seeds and green chillies, doesn't need much work on your part. Some of the other ingredients used are garlic, lemon juice, sugar, coriander leaves, and salt. This straightforward dish can be served with idli, dosas, murukku, thattai, bhajji, and bondas for a complete meal on Makar Sankranti.

Til Aloo

Simply toss the young potatoes in a spicy masala of ginger-garlic paste, besan, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and dried mango powder. Sprinkle sesame seeds liberally over the potatoes during baking and serve the spicy potatoes for a flavourful treat. Til aloo pairs beautifully as a side dish with pooris, chapathis, bhakris, and more.