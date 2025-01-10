Makar Sankranti 2025: Health Benefits of Tilgul Ladu for Immunity, Skin Care, and Overall Wellness

Every festival we celebrate has significance tied to the season. Makar Sankranti, for instance, honors the warmth of sesame and jaggery which is also known as Tilgul Ladu, representing an integral part of Indian tradition. More than a mere celebration, Sankranti symbolizes auspiciousness. These foods, being heat-inducing, provide warmth and energy during the cold season, and consuming sesame laddu can help reduce the risk of seasonal infections like colds and flu.

In winter, our bodies require heat to adapt, and both jaggery and sesame help fulfill this need. Sesame protects against cold and supplies essential calcium and iron, which boost the immune system. Since sesame seeds generate heat, they are particularly beneficial in cold weather.

During winter, skin tends to dry due to reduced oiliness. Sesame seeds help maintain skin moisture, while jaggery generates internal warmth. Together, they enhance health, beauty, and metabolism, also lowering the risk of seasonal illnesses.

Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2025 Special: How to Make Tilgul Laddu; Easiest and Quickest Recipe

This festival coincides with the sun's transition from one zodiac sign to another, known as 'Sankrant,' or Uttarayan in some regions. On Sankranti, the night is longest, and from that day onward, daylight increases. Eating sesame seeds, which keep the body warm, marks the beginning of longer days. The combination of these hot ingredients provides essential calcium and iron, warming the body and fortifying the immune system.